Today only, Coach is offering Large Wristlet in Signature Canvas (Mult. Styles) for only $35.00 with free shipping!



Note: You have to be logged in to your account to get free shipping.



Details:

Six credit card slots



Inside multifunction pocket



Zip-top closure, fabric lining



Wrist strap attached



8" (L) x 4 3/4" (H) x 3/4" (W)