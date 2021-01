Eddie Bauer is offering their Women's CirrusLite Down Jacket (6 Colors) for only $39.60 when you use code ADVENTURES at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75.



Also, get this Men's CirrusLite Down Jacket for the same price with the same code!



Details:

Available in 6 colors



StormRepel DWR finish sheds moisture



Responsible Down Standard (RDS)-certified down insulation



Secure zip side pockets



Higher neck for extra warmth



Received 4+ stars from over 860 reviews!