Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Women American Rag Ellie Flats (3 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$11.38 $45.50
Mar 10, 2020
Expires : 03/10/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering these American Rag Ellie Flats in 3 colors for only $11.38 (Reg. $45.50) with free shipping on $75+ or store pickup!

Details:
  • Available in 3 colors: Black Smooth, Cognac Smooth & Black Microsuede
  • 1/2" heel
  • Round-toe flats
  • Padded inside for additional cushioning and comfort
  • Microsuede and manmade upper; manmade sole
  • Received 4+ stars from over 770 reviews!

Women macy's women's shoes flats flat shoes women flats
