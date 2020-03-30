Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 80% Off Kohl's Clearance + Extra 20% Off
Mar 30, 2020
Expires : 03/31/20
About this Deal

Today only! Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance, plus an extra 20% off with code FRESH20 used at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+.

Also, you can get $10 Off $50 Shoes Purchase with code SHOES10

Notable Categories:

Women home shoes fashion Top Dresses kohls Bottoms
2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 30, 2020
Added todays code
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 30, 2020
Code is live
