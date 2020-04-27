Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

Today Only! Up to 80% Off Sale + Extra 25% Off
Apr 27, 2020
Expires : 04/27/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off sale plus an extra 25% off when cardholders use code YOUGET25 at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $75.

Plus, from now until 5/3, you can redeem your Kohl's Cash!

Other Notable Offers:

Thanks! Worked!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 20, 2020
Updated with new code valid 4/27
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 15, 2020
Alive
