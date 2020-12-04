Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Up to 60% Off Macy's 'Great Shoe Sale' + Extra 30-40%
Sale
Mar 31, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
15  Likes 2  Comments
14
About this Deal

Macy's is offering 'Great Shoe Sale', plus get an extra 40% off when you buy 2 or more pairs, 30% off 1 pair with code GREAT at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $25, or opt for a free store pickup.

Notable Shoes Styles:

🏷 Deal Tags

macy's sneakers fashion women's shoes sandals flats boots pumps
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
4 days ago
Back again
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
4 days ago
kimeeb updated 10/07/20 02:38:49 -- update deleted -- dupe of this deal:
https://www.dealsplus.com/apparel-accessories_deals/p_up-to-50-off-extra-30-40-off-great-shoe-sale
