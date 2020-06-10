This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off + F/S
Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/21/20
About this Deal
|Extra 30% off is back!
Now through 6/21, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code FAMILY30 and free shipping with code JUNEMVCFREE at checkout!
Non-cardholders can use code DADSDAY to get 15% off sitewide or 20% off $100 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:men's clothing patio women's clothing gifts Sale toddler kohls Father's Day
What's the matter?