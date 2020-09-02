Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 75% Off VS PINK Sale + Extra 30% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/09/20
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering up to 75% off PINK sale plus an extra 30% off when you use code SAVE30PINK at checkout! Plus, us code PINK50SHOP for free shipping on PINK orders of $50+, or Angel Card holders use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, score a $20 Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable between 2/29 to 3/9).

Notable PINK Sale Categories:

Comments (3)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Feb 12, 2020
Comment made 4 days ago; still no response from the DP staff.
The deal I supposedly duped is still up; even though the offer has expired.
Kinda pathetic, don't you agree?
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Feb 08, 2020
Seriously, DP staff?

My supposed "dupe" of this deal was posted 12 days ago. My deal, that you chose to bury do to the complaint, was posted 12 days ago. The deal I posted is valid 2/8 through 2/9 only. The "dupe" deal supposedly duped was posted 12 DAYS AGO.THAT'S the problem with contributors that don't use VALID expiration dates.

I'm SO tired of this happening.
I've been contributing to DP for 9+ years. Lately, I've been thrown under the proverbial "DP bus" more times than I care to remember.

Is the DP staff trying to get rid of the faithful contributors who post accurate deals. Is the new goal of DP to be just another site with gimmicks and inaccurate info just to CON their users.
