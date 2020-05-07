This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade
Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 40% Off + F/S
+ FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Jun 16, 2020
Expires : 07/05/20
24 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 7/5, Kate Spade is offering up to 60% off sale plus an extra 40% off when you use code EXTRA40 at checkout with free shipping!
Shop These Sale Categories:
🏷 Deal tagsFree Shipping kate spade Wallets Sale Handbags Totes Crossbody Bags satchel bags
What's the matter?