This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
60% Off Kate Spade Handbags + Free Shipping

60% Off
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal

Kate Spade is offering 60% off select handbags & Wallets with free shipping when you use code SOGOOD at checkout!

Notable Sale Handbags w/ Code SOGOOD:

Comments (3)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 14, 2020
Valid Through 2/17
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 12, 2020
Offer is now 60% Off Handbags and wallets
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Jan 29, 2020
Sign me up for that dome crossbody :D
