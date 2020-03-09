Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade Felicity Street Karla (5 Colors) + Free Ship

$69.00 $329.00
Expires: 03/09/20
About this Deal

Today only deal! Kate Spade has the Felicity Street Karla (5 Colors) for only $69 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Dimensions: 1.6"h x 12.2"w x 4"d
  • Handle drop: 9"
  • Strap length: 9"
  • Smooth leather
  • Two way spade jacquard lining
  • Foil embossed logo
  • Tote with open top
  • Received 4.5 stars out of 45+ reviews

Comments (2)

SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 09, 2020
Hi stewartcherek, it looks like your deal is a duplicate to the one listed below. Since it's a product deal I will ask other MM to make an edit on your deal, so you guys can share a credit.

https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_kate-spade-felicity-street-karla-tote-5-colors-f-s
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 09, 2020
Ok no prob :)
