This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Felicity Street Karla (5 Colors) + Free Ship
$69.00
$329.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/09/20
About this Deal
|Today only deal! Kate Spade has the Felicity Street Karla (5 Colors) for only $69 with free shipping!
Product Details:
Related to this item:Free Shipping kate spade Wallets Handbags Totes designer fashion Crossbody Bags satchel bags
What's the matter?