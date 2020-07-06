Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil Coupons

Fossil

Felicity Tote (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$28.98 $138.00
Jul 06, 2020
Expires : 07/07/20
17  Likes
Cashback Up to 0.5%

About this Deal

Fossil has the Felicity Tote for just $29.98 when you use code ALLOFIT at checkout, plus shipping is free!

Product Details:
  • Fits all phone sizes up to an iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Interior Details: 1 Zipper Pocket, 2 Slide Pockets
  • Measurements: 15.38"L x 4.75"W x 11"H
  • Handle Strap Description: 2 Handles
  • Material: 100% PVC
  • Primary Color: Tan
  • Hardware: Old English Brass
  • Grab Drop: 9" Handles
  • Exterior Details: 1 Back Slide Pocket
  • Closure: Zipper
  • Additional Product Features: Vegan

Women Free Shipping fashion Handbags Totes designer fashion Fossil
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
newguy
newguy (L5)
Jul 06, 2020
Now $28.98
Likes Reply
