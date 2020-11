6PM is offering this Fergalicious Bridges Wide Calf Boot for just $15.99 with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.





Details

Cross over to the Fergalicious™ Bridges Wide Calf.



Faux-leather upper.



Side zipper closure with elastic panel.



Round-toe design.



Decorative buckle at ankle.



Synthetic lining.



Lightly padded footbed.



Man-made outsole.



Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size.



Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.