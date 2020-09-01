Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fila Women’s Disruptor 2 Clear Logo Casual Shoes
$15.00 $75.00
Jan 09, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
4
About this Deal

Finish Line has these Fila Women’s Disruptor 2 Clear Logo Casual Shoes for only $15.00 when you use code NEWDRIP50 (extra 50% off) at checkout. Shipping adds a $7 fee.

Product Details:
  • Stylish retro running inspired design
  • Supple leather upper
  • Clear Logo detail
  • Plush foam cushioning
  • Chunky midsole design is right on-trend
  • Traction pattern on the sole

Notable Women's Shoes w/ Code NEWDRIP50

shoes sneakers women's shoes sports apparel Finish Line Fila yoga & training
arrow