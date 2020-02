Fossil is offering this Fiona Women's Crossbody Bag for only $28.00 when you use code LOVE30 (30% off) at checkout with free shipping on $125+ orders.



Details:

Interior Details: 1 Slide Pocket, 1 Zipper Pocket



Measurements: 9.88"L x 1.88"W x 7.5"H



Adjustable Crossbody Strap



Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews!