This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Victorias Secret

Victorias Secret

$16.95 Victoria's Secret PINK Leggings
$16.95 $46.95
Dec 20, 2019
Expires : 12/26/19
31  Likes 1  Comments
13
About this Deal

For the first-time ever, Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Leggings for only $16.95! Free Shipping on $50 With Code SHIP50

Just for Angel Cardholders! Free Shipping On $40
With Code ANGELS40 at Checkout!

Free Shipping codes are valid through 12/24

Notable $16.95 PINK Legging Categories:

pants women's clothing Victoria's Secret Pink leggings outerwear Bottoms holiday gifts
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Dec 23, 2019
Added free shipping codes
