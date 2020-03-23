GAP Flannel Pajama Pants (2 Options)
$3.76
$34.95
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|Price drop! Lower sale price + extra 40% off with code GAPFRIEND + extra 10% off with code ALLYOU
*Free shipping on $25 or free 2-day shipping on $25 with Shoprunner
Details:
Soft, cozy flannel weave
Drawcord ties at elasticized waistband
Contrast piping at cuffs
55% Cotton, 45% Rayon
Received 4+ stars from over 370 reviews!
