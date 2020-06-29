This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sale
Jun 29, 2020
Expires : 06/30/20
21 Likes 3 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Kohl's is offering cardholders an up to 70% off flash sale plus an extra 25% off when you use code SUMMER25 at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagsmen's clothing women's clothing Top Sale kohls swimwear Bottoms 4th of July
What's the matter?