Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Flash Sale + Extra 25% Off
Sale
Jun 29, 2020
Expires : 06/30/20
Today only, Kohl's is offering cardholders an up to 70% off flash sale plus an extra 25% off when you use code SUMMER25 at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Other Notable Offers:

Thanks! Worked!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 30, 2020
Last day
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 29, 2020
code is live
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 28, 2020
Starts tomorrow
