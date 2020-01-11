Forever 21
Jan 11, 2020
Forever 21 is offering the Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $8 (reg. $19.99). Shipping is free $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local store. Get free express shipping on orders $75+.
Details:
Mini faux leather crossbody bag
Zip top closure
Wall pocket
Front zip pocket
Removable shoulder strap
5"H x 7.5"W x 2.75"D
