Forever 21 is offering the Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $8 (reg. $19.99). Shipping is free $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local store. Get free express shipping on orders $75+.



Details:

Mini faux leather crossbody bag

Zip top closure

Wall pocket

Front zip pocket

Removable shoulder strap

5"H x 7.5"W x 2.75"D