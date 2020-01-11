Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Forever 21

$15.99 Forever 21 Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
$15.99 $19.99
Jan 11, 2020
5  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Forever 21 is offering the Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $8 (reg. $19.99). Shipping is free $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local store. Get free express shipping on orders $75+.

Details:
Mini faux leather crossbody bag
Zip top closure
Wall pocket
Front zip pocket
Removable shoulder strap
5"H x 7.5"W x 2.75"D

🏷 Deal Tags

fashion women's fashion Handbags Forever 21 Crossbody Bags Gifts For Her Women's Handbags & Bags Crossbody Handbags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 11, 2020
Hey, DP staff! What is the value of a deal with a price increase of $7.99?
I don't get it. Thanks.
Likes Reply
Forever 21 See All arrow
Forever 21
Forever 21
Women's Basics Starting at $2.99
$2.99
FREE SHIPPING
Forever 21
Forever 21
Diamond Print Mini Dress
$22 $27.22
Forever 21
Forever 21
Floral Smocked Flounce-Hem Top
$6.99 $17.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Long-Sleeve Crop Top
$9.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Sleeveless Slub Knit Tunic (4 Colors)
$6.99 $17.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
5 for $10 Camis
$2.00 ea $2.99 ea
Forever 21
Forever 21
Ribbed Twisted-Back Sweater
$15.99 $19.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Cropped Cardigan Sweater
$18.00
Forever 21
Forever 21
Snake Print Crop Top
$10.50 $15.00
Forever 21
Forever 21
Flounce Self-Tie Wrap Top (2 Colors)
$5.99 $19.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Forever 21
Forever 21
Animal Print Caged Sandals
$7.99 $15.00
Forever 21
Forever 21
Caged Faux Leather Flatforms
$14.99 $25.00
Forever 21
Forever 21
Flounce Self-Tie Wrap Top (2 Colors)
$5.99 $19.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Boucle Knit Sweater & Shorts Set
$25.00 $32.00
Forever 21
Forever 21
Sheer Mesh Combo Bodysuit
$12.00 $18.00
Forever 21
Forever 21
Faux Croc Leather Crossbody Bag
$13.99 $17.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Denim Flounce-Trim Top
$18.00 $22.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Diamond Print Mini Dress
$22 $27.22
Forever 21
Forever 21
Leopard Cowl Neck Cami
$10.00 $12.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Faux Leather Ruched Shoulder Bag
$18.00 $22.99
arrow
arrow