Laney Three-Hand Women's Watch (2 Colors) + F/S

$28.98 $139.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
Fossil is offering this Laney Three-Hand Women's Watch (2 Colors) for only $28.98 when you use code SAVE40 (extra 40% off) at checkout with free shipping.

Details:
  • Case Size: 34MM
  • Movement: Quartz
  • Strap Material: Stainless Steel
  • Water Resistance: 5 ATM
  • Strap Width: 14MM

