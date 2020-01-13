Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

Victorias Secret

Extra 25% Off $125 + Free Shipping on $25
Sale
Jan 12, 2020
Expires : 01/13/20
35  Likes 1  Comments
14
About this Deal

Beginning at 9pm EST, Victoria's Secret is offering free shipping $25+ with code: SHIPVS25. Plus, get 25% off $125+ with code: SAVE25VS Some exclusions may apply.

Notable VS Sale Categories

Notable PINK Sale

🏷 Deal Tags

fashion women's fashion Victoria's Secret tops Bottoms Victoria's Secret PINK Victoria's Secret Bras Victoria's Secret Panties
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 12, 2020
Offer includes PINK.
