Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo or Conditioner

$1.49 $3.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/06/20
About this Deal

Now through 6/6, Walgreens is offering Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo or Conditioner in various scents for only $1.49 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon! Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Notable $1.49 Garnier Shampoo or Conditioner w/ $2 Off Coupon:

Comments (4)

berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Jul 01, 2019
Got a sample size of these are they are amazing! I used to use Tresemme shampoo and conditioner, but I switched to this.
Reply
UniversalP
UniversalP (L1)
Jul 01, 2019
work well?sample size is great when business trip or travel.
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Jul 02, 2019
Yes, it worked well. I have dry, thick hair and it made it smooth and moisturized.
Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jun 30, 2019
deal is live now
Reply