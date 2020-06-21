Macy's is having this Gold-Tone Pavé Flower Cuff Bracelet on sale for $9.80 when you use this coupon code FRIEND at online checkout. Shipping is free on your purchase over $25.



Features:

Set in gold-tone mixed metal; glass; plastic



Approx. diameter: 2-1/4"



Slip-on closure



Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced.