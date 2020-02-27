Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.

Coach Hayden Foldover Crossbody Clutch (3 Colors)

$56.40 $188.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/01/20
Coach Outlet Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Coach is offering this Hayden Foldover Crossbody Clutch (3 Colors) for only $56.40 with free shipping on $200+ orders.

Details:
  • Refined pebble leather
  • Eight credit card slots
  • Full-length bill compartment
  • Inside zip pocket
  • Snap closure
  • Outside slip pocket
  • Detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear
  • 8" (L) x 4 3/4" (H) x 1 1/2" (W)

Comments (1)

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Feb 27, 2020
Wow. looks cool
