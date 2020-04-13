Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Deal of the Day! Hayden Top Zip Tote (4 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$59.00 $249.00
Apr 13, 2020
Expires : 04/13/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade has the Hayden Top Zip Tote (4 Colors) for only $59 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Dimensions: 9"h x 11.5"w x 5"d
  • Drop length: 10"
  • Nylon
  • Two way spade jacquard lining
  • Tote with zip closure
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Dual interior slide pockets
  • Dust bag not included

Women Free Shipping fashion kate spade Handbags Totes kate spade new york
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 13, 2020
The price you had before was $69 and I changed it along with the expiry date to match with what the site is saying. I have a similar deal to this but with a different link for the deal of the day!
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 12, 2020
Updated
