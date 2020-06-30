This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade
Today Only! Hollie Spade Clover Crossbody (3 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$59.00
$249.00
Jun 30, 2020
Expires : 06/30/20
20 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Kate Spade is offering this Hollie Spade Clover Crossbody (3 Colors) for only $59 with free shipping.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping fashion kate spade designer fashion Crossbody Bags Women's Handbags & Bags Handbags & Purses satchel bags
What's the matter?