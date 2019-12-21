Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Old Navy Coupons

Old Navy

$1 Old Navy Cozy Socks + More (In-Store)
$1.00 $5.99
Dec 21, 2019
Expires : 12/21/19
27  Likes
5
About this Deal

Today and in-store only, Old Navy is offering Cozy Socks & Microfleece Accessories for only $1.00!

Also score 75% Off All Holiday Pajamas in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Note: these offers are available in-store only.

Notable $1 Cozy Socks: (links are for reference only)

🏷 Deal Tags

fashion Footwear Socks Old Navy outerwear cold weather holiday gifts Stocking Stuffers
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
