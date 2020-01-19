Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Strappy A-line Dress (2 Colors) + Ships Free
$18.00 $89.50
Jan 19, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
J.Crew Factory is offering Strappy A-line Dress (2 Colors) for just $18.00 when you use code WKND (60% off) at checkout. Get free shipping when you log in to your J.Crew Rewards Account [free to join] and GOREWARDS at checkout.

Details:
  • Rayon/nylon/elastane
  • 37" from high point of shoulder (based on size 6)
  • Falls to knee
  • Back zip
  • Machine wash

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
