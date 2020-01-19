J.Crew Factory is offering Strappy A-line Dress (2 Colors) for just $18.00 when you use code WKND (60% off) at checkout. Get free shipping when you log in to your J.Crew Rewards Account [free to join] and GOREWARDS at checkout.



Details:

Rayon/nylon/elastane



37" from high point of shoulder (based on size 6)



Falls to knee



Back zip



Machine wash