J.Crew Women's Faux-Fur Winter Parka + F/S
$50.00 $268.00
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
For a limited time, J.Crew Factory has this Women's Faux-Fur Trim Winter Parka for only $50.00 when you apply code WKND (extra 60% off) at checkout. Plus, Rewards Members [free to join] get free shipping with code GOREWARDS used at checkout.

Product Details:
  • Poly/cotton
  • Regular fit
  • Hits at midthigh
  • Hooded
  • Hidden zip with button closure
  • Off-seam pockets
  • Lined
  • Machine wash

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
