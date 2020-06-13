Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Jackson Medium Backpack (5 Colors) + F/S
$89.00 $359.00
Jun 13, 2020
Expires : 06/13/20
Today only, Kate Spade is offering this Jackson Medium Backpack (5 Colors) for only $89 with free shipping!

  • Size: 9.4"h x 8.5"w x 4.4"d
  • Backpack with zip closure
  • Exterior zip pocket
  • Iinterior zip and slide pockets
  • Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimishagrant3
Jun 13, 2020
Updated.
