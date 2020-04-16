Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JBU Ladies' Poppy Sandals + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$11.99 $18.99
Apr 16, 2020
Expires : 05/25/20
9  Likes 1  Comments
14
About this Deal

Costco is offering these JBU Ladies' Poppy Sandals for only $11.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Adjustable hook and loop closure
  • Lightweight all terra Traction
  • Breathable Eva Insole
  • Received 4+ stars from over 190 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping camping Footwear women's shoes sandals outdoor gear Costco outerwear
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Apr 16, 2020
still alive
