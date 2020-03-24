This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney
$2.69+
$20.00
Mar 24, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
23 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
JCPenney is offering Women's Leggings in Multiple Options for just $2.69 when you use code FRIENDS at checkout, plus shipping is free on $49+ orders.
Shop more women's leggings here.
🏷 Deal Tagssports gear women's clothing women's fashion JCPenney Girls sports apparel Bottoms yoga & training
What's the matter?