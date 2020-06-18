Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade

Jeanne Crossbody (5 Colors) + Ships Free
+ FREE SHIPPING
$59.00 $199.00
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/18/20
29  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade is offering their Jeanne Crossbody (5 Colors) for only $59.00 with free shipping!

Shopping for more? Score a Reusable Shopper for free with any $150 purchase!

Other Notable Offers:

Free Shipping fashion women's clothing kate spade gifts Handbags Designer Bags Crossbody Bags
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked!
