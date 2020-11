Nordstrom Rack is offering Jessica Simpson Arden Hobo Bag in 3 colors priced from $22.48 to $29.97 (Reg. $108.00)! Shipping is free on orders over $89.



Note: $22.48 and $29.97 for other 2 colors



Details:

Single top handle

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap

Magnetic button closure

Interior features 1 zip pocket and 2 media pockets

Exterior features front and back zip pockets, side drawstring detail, and removable butterfly keychain

Approx. 12" H x 14.75" W x 4" D