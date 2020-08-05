Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco

Costco

Jessica Simpson Pant (XL) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$9.97
Aug 18, 2020
Expires : 08/18/20
15  Likes 3  Comments
21
See Deal

About this Deal

Lowest price (was $12.99)! Costco has this Jessica Simpson Ladies' Soft Printed Pant for only $9.97 with free shipping!

Features:
  • 2 Colors: Pink (Pink floral), Multi
  • Ankle length
  • Two front slant pockets
  • High rise
  • Elastic waistband
  • 100% Viscose

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal! recommended
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 20, 2020
Lowest price!
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 15, 2020
Price Drop, Now $12.99
Reply
