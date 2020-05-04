Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons »

Selling Out Fast! Cameron Small Bucket Bag + F/S

$69.00 $299.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/04/20
Kate Spade Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade has the Cameron Small Bucket Bag for only $69 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Dimensions: 6.5"h x 5.5"w x 4.7"d
  • Handle drop: 4" strap drop: 22"
  • Strap drop: 22"
  • Saffiano
  • Fabric twill lining
  • Shoulder bag with canvas draw string
  • Interior back zip pocket
  • Dust bag not included

Related to this item:

Free Shipping fashion kate spade Accessories Handbags Totes kate spade new york satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 04, 2020
Price drop now $69,
Reply