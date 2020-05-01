Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Canteen Bag (4 Colors) + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$90.50 $258.00
Jan 05, 2020
Expires : 01/05/20
11  Likes 0  Comments
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kate Spade is offering this Canteen Bag (4 Colors) for just $90.50 when you use code BIGGESTSALE (50% off) at checkout, plus shipping is free!

Details:
  • 6.3"h x 6.5"w x 2.5"d
  • Strap drop: 22"
  • Material: glitter leather
  • Canteen bag with zip-around closure
  • Interior snap-tab slip pocket
  • Two interior card slots
  • Optional chain strap

