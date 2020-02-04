Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade Carter Street Devlin + Ships Free
$73.50 $378.00
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/02/20
Kate Spade is offering their Carter Street Devlin for only $73.50 when you use code HISPRING (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping!

  • Large pebbled leather with matching trim
  • Poly twill lining
  • Satchel with magnetic closure
  • 3.7" drop from handle
  • Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

Free Shipping fashion women's clothing kate spade Handbags Designer Bags Bags satchel bags
