Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Janie Medium Tote (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$65.00 $329.00
Mar 27, 2020
Expires : 03/27/20
4  Likes 1  Comments
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kate Spade is offering this Janie Medium Tote for only $65.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 11.6"h x 12.8"w x 5.5"d
  • Drop length: 11"
  • Material: smooth leather
  • Tote with zip closure

Free Shipping kate spade Wallets Handbags Totes designer fashion Crossbody Bags satchel bags
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 27, 2020
Price drop now $65. Today Only
