This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Janie Medium Tote (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$65.00
$329.00
Mar 27, 2020
Expires : 03/27/20
4 Likes 1 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kate Spade is offering this Janie Medium Tote for only $65.00 with free shipping!
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping kate spade Wallets Handbags Totes designer fashion Crossbody Bags satchel bags
What's the matter?