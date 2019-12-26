Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Margaux Patent Medium Satchel (Free Ship)
FREE SHIPPING
$89.50 $298.00
Dec 26, 2019
Expires : 01/05/20
16  Likes 1  Comments
About this Deal

For a limited time, Kate Spade is offering this Margaux Patent Medium Satchel for only $89.50 when you use code BIGGESTSALE (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping.

Product Details:
  • 7.5"h x 10.75"w x 4.75"d
  • Handle drop: 4"
  • Strap drop: 22"
  • Material: refined grain leather with Italian patent leather trim
  • Satchel with zipper closure and center zip divider
  • Interior zipper pocket
  • Interior snap-tab slip pocket

Free Shipping kate spade Wallets women's fashion Totes Crossbody Bags Women's Handbags & Bags satchel bags
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Dec 26, 2019
Great deal, here is the larger version https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_margaux-large-satchel
