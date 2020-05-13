Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade Milli Flip Flops (2 Colors) + F/S

$14.99 $58.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/04/20
About this Deal

DSW is offering these Kate Spade Milli Flip Flops (2 Colors) for only $14.99 with free shipping for VIP members [free to join]!

Details:
  • 1" sliver wedge heel
  • Round open toe
  • EVA lining

Compare to $54.97 on Amazon.

Comments (2)

chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 13, 2020
good
Reply
isurumadusank
isurumadusank (L1)
May 10, 2020
woow
Reply