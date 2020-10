Kate Spade has the Taylor Heart Party Crossbody Tote for only $55.50 when you use code HISPRING (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Product Details:

Handle drop: 5.5"



Strap drop: 22"



Satin nylon



Matte lining



Enamel spade



Crossbody tote with zip-top closure



Interior snap-tab slip pocket



Interior zipper pocket



Optional (and adjustable) shoulder strap