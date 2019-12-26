Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Taylor Party Bubbles Crossbody Tote + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$55.50 $158.00
Dec 26, 2019
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kate Spade is offering this Taylor Party Bubbles Crossbody Tote for just $55.50 when you use code BIGGESTSALE (50% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • 7.1"h x 10.6"w x 4.5"d
  • Handle Drop: 5.5"
  • Strap Drop: 22"
  • Satin Nylon
  • Interior Snap-tab Slip Pocket
  • Interior Zipper Pocket

You Might Also Like These Items w/ the Same Print (Prices After Code BIGGESTSALE):

