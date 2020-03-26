Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Keds Women Double Decker Slip-On Sneaker + F/S
$11.98 $54.99
Mar 24, 2020
Expires : 03/25/20
9  Likes 1  Comments
About this Deal

DSW is offering the Keds Women Double Decker Slip-On Sneaker for only $11.98 when using code THANKYOU (extra 40% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Features:
  • Suede upper
  • Slip-on
  • Round toe
  • Faux shearling lining
  • Dream Foam™ footbed
  • Vulcanized rubber sole

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
darlenelm
darlenelm (L1)
Mar 26, 2020
cOUPON ALREADY EXPIRED
