This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
DSW Coupons »

Kelly & Katie Zabell Pump (4 Colors)

$9.59 $44.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/01/20
DSW Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

DSW is offering their Kelly & Katie Zabell Pump (4 Colors) for only $9.59 when you use code EXTRA60 (extra 60% off) at checkout with free shipping for VIP members.

Details:
Faux suede upper
Pointed toe
Synthetic lining
Received 4.7+ stars from over 349 reviews

Comments (6)

dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Jul 31, 2020
Update, Now $9.59 with code EXTRA60 at checkout.

BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Jun 13, 2020
update Now $23.98, Coupon GOINGON30 has already expired.

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
admin, has this price been approved, i updated 45 mins ago, still i see updated on hour ago.

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 05, 2020
Yes, the update was approved

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
thank you Sir.

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
Updated , Price drop by additional 30% with code GOINGON30
