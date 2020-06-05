Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil Coupons

Fossil

Price Drop! Kerrigan Watch (Multi Colors) + F/S
$34.50 $129.00
May 06, 2020
Expires : 05/10/20
Price drop (was $41.40)! Fossil is offering their Kerrigan Three-Hand Watch in multi colors for only $34.50 with code EXTRA50 (extra 50% off) at checkout and free shipping!

Details:
  • Collection: Kerrigan Mini
  • Movement Type: Quartz
  • Case Size: 24mm
  • Strap Material: Stainless Steel
  • Water Resistant: 5 ATM

