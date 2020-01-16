Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

Kirkland Signature Ladies' Trench Rain Jacket + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$16.99 $31.99
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/19/20
5  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco has this Kirkland Signature Ladies' Trench Rain Jacket in 3 colors for $16.99 (Reg. $31.99) with free shipping!

Note: Light Gray with all sizes but other 2 colors with limited sizes.

Features:
  • Waterproof
  • Breathable and Wind Resistant
  • Detachable Zip Hood
  • Adjustable sleeve and waist tabs
  • Fully lined interior
  • Locker loop for easy hanging

🏷 Deal Tags

Women Free Shipping Women Clothing Trench Raincoat women clothes Rain Jackets Women Rain Jackets
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
Costco Black Friday 2020 Ad Released!
BF Ad
HOT
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
Thanksgiving TV Savings Start Now!
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
2-Pk HoMedics TotalComfort Ultrasonic Humidifier
$39.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Live Now! Up to $1200 Off Online-Only Hot Buys
SALE
Costco
Costco
Buy 2, Get $10 Off Outwear (Mult. Styles)
$10 Off
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Gourmet Basics By Mikasa Harbor 3-tier Market Basket
$44.99 $54.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
$169.99 $299.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set
$9.97 $12.97
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
$169.99 $299.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
40-Oz Blue Diamond Almonds
$8.02 $12.49
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack Everyone Hand Soap (2 Scents)
$9.95 $17.55
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Overstock
Overstock
70% Off Pre-Black Friday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Fossil
Fossil
Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra 20-40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 50% Off Small Kitchen Appliances + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 45% Off Thermostats & More
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Tanga
Tanga
Samsung 11.6" Chromebook (Refurb)
$89.99 $299.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Canvas (5 Colors)
$25.00 $78.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow