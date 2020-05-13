This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
2-Days Only! 50% Off Specials + Extra 30% Off
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/13/20
About this Deal
|For 2-days only, Kohl's is offering 50% off specials plus an extra 30% off for cardholders when you use code GARDEN30 and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code YOUSAVE20 for an extra 20% off and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:men's clothing women's clothing Top Sale toddler kohls swimwear Bottoms
What's the matter?