This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Extended! Up to 80% Off Kohl's Flash Sale + Extra 20%

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/10/20
About this Deal

Sale extended! Kohl's is offering up to 80% off Flash Sale, plus get an extra 20% off with code LUCKY20 used at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Comments (6)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
Was I the one who updated this extended deal?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 10, 2020
yes, you were, but kimeeb entered a correct code
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
Ok
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
Sale extended
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
To 3/10 only
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 08, 2020
Alive again tomorrow only
