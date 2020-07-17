Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off + F/S
Jul 17, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance plus cardholders score an extra 30% off with code SUMMER30 and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off with code SAVE15 used at checkout and free shipping in $75+.

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.

More Notable Offers:

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 16, 2020
Starts tomorrow
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 01, 2020
updated with codes
Likes Reply
